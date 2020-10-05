Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark Stun Seoul With Vital Win

Tomas Marcantonio

Busan IPark held on to secure a vital 2-1 away to FC Seoul on Sunday afternoon to move off the bottom of the K League 1 table. Goals from midfielders Lee Gyu-sung and Park Jong-woo put Busan in control, while a virtuoso performance by goalkeeper Choi Pil-su assured the Royals of the three points.

Busan coach Cho Deok-jae resigned from his post last week following a run of disappointing results, and caretaker manager Lee Ki-hyung took over for the trip to the capital. With Busan bottom of the league after last weekend’s defeat to Gangwon FC, it was crucial that the Royals didn’t lose to rivals Seoul.

Both teams threatened in the early stages, with Jung Han-min drawing a save from Choi Pil-su before Lee Jeong-hyup tested Yang Han-bin’s reflexes. Seoul looked to dominate possession, but it was Busan who took the lead on 17 minutes. A slick attack spearheaded by Lee Dong-jun and Lee Jeong-hyup sliced open the Seoul defense, and when Kim Moon-hwan’s cross fell kindly to Lee Gyu-sung inside the box, the midfielder dispatched his first goal of the season with aplomb.

The rest of the half was a study of defensive discipline and terrific goalkeeping for Busan as Seoul bossed possession and probed the Busan defense at will. Busan keeper Choi made excellent saves to deny Han Seung-gyu and Yoon Jong-gyu as Busan rode their luck at Seoul’s expense. The visitors did look dangerous going forward, however, the midfield and attack looking far more cohesive than in recent months under Cho Deok-jae.

After weathering the Seoul storm until the break, Busan doubled their lead only two minutes after the restart. Veteran midfielder Park Jong-woo, captain in the absence of Kang Min-soo, converted an inch-perfect free-kick from 25 yards to give the Royals a comfortable two-goal cushion.

Lee Gyu-sung almost snatched a third for Busan but Yang Han-bin made a smart low save, and Seoul then laid siege to the Busan goal for the remainder of the half, with Busan keeper Choi again outstanding with a string of fine saves.

The capital club did eventually get the goal they deserved, however, when Busan defender Kim Myoung-jun failed to deal with a ball in the Busan box, his attempted clearance ricocheting off Jung Han-min to nestle into Choi’s goal.

Busan impressed in the closing stages as they defended wave after wave of Seoul attacks, and the final whistle came as an immense relief to everyone involved with the club.

The win was Busan’s first in seven games and lifted the club up to tenth in the table after Seongnam FC and Incheon United both lost their games. Busan has three games to play, with their fate now firmly in their own hands.

The international break starts later this week, so Busan is next in action on Sunday, 18th October against Suwon Bluewings.

Tomas Marcantonio
Tomas writes novels, travel, flash fiction, and sports. He’s been getting gleefully lost in Busan’s neon-lit backstreets since 2011. You can follow Tomas on Twitter @TJMarcantonio and @IparkBusan

