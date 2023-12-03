Image: Busan IPark
Sports News

Busan IPark to Face Suwon FC in Crucial Promotion Playoff

By Haps Staff

Busan IPark will play Suwon FC in the promotion playoff for advancement to the first division.

The first leg of the playoffs is set to take place on the 6th, with Busan hosting Suwon FC.

Suwon FC secured their spot in the playoffs after a 1-1 draw against Jeju United in the final home game of the K League 1 season. Despite finishing 11th in the standings with 33 points, Suwon FC managed to avoid direct relegation.

As the IPark seeks to make a return to the top division after four years, they will face Suwon FC in a crucial two-legged playoff on the 6th at home and away on the 9th.

Despite narrowly missing out on a direct ticket to the 1st division in the final game of K-League 2 last month, Busan remains determined to secure promotion through the playoffs.

