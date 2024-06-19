Image: Busan IPark
Busan IPark to Relocate Home Stadium to Gudeok Stadium for Remainder of Season

By Haps Staff

Busan IPark has announced the relocation of its home stadium from Asiad Main Stadium to Gudeok Stadium for the rest of the season.

The team will start playing its home games at Gudeok Stadium with the ‘Hana Bank K-League 2 2024 20th round’ match against Seongnam on the 29th.

Originally scheduled to play at Gudeok Stadium on August 24th against Gimpo in the 28th round of K League 2, the team advanced its relocation by about two months.

This change was prompted by an upcoming concert at Asiad Main Stadium and track construction for the National Sports Festival.

