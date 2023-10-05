The Busan Jagalchi Festival is underway until October 8 around Jagalchi Market in Jung-gu, Busan.

Use all your five senses to enjoy fresh seafood during the festival.

The Busan Jagalchi Festival consists of an Opening Madang (outdoor performance), Oiso (come here) Madang, Boiso (take a look) Madang, and Saiso (please buy) Madang.

At the Opening Madang, you can witness the reenactment of the traditional prayer rituals for the safety of fishermen and a large catch of fish, followed by special performances celebrating the opening of the festival.

In Oiso Madang, you can participate in various events such as catching fish with your bare hands; running in a relay with an eel as the baton, and going on board a boat.

Boiso Madang features various music performances, whereas, during the Saiso Madang, you can buy fresh fish at a good price from a special auction and at food stands serving sashimi.