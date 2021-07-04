Busan Joins UN Race to Zero Campaign

The city of Busan announced it has signed on to take part in the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign – the largest ever global alliance committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The campaign is part of a global effort to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions and investors to create a healthy, resilient, zero-carbon recovery that prevents future threats, creates decent jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth.

As of May 31, 2021, 700+ cities, including London, U.K.; Washington D.C., U.S.A.; Bonn, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan, as well as 1,000+ companies worldwide, have joined the campaign. In Korea, Seoul and Chuncheon have pledged to support the campaign.

When Busan Mayor, Park Heong-joon, met Simon Smith, the British Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, on May 28, 2021, Mayor Park signaled his intention to join the campaign upon the request of Ambassador Smith. Mayor Park mentioned, along with his promise to join the campaign, “Green Smart City Busan is part of the city’s policy vision, and carbon neutrality and climate change responses are two of Busan’s most important policies.”

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) will be held in the United Kingdom in November 2021.

Cities who have joined the campaign are required to deliver their commitments on expanding eco-friendly life, convert to eco-friendly fuels, build zero carbon buildings and develop clean energy. As well, they are asked to open up regarding net-zero emission results at home and abroad every year and share exemplary cases.

By joining the campaign, Busan plans to strengthen its domestic and global status as a Green Smart City and promote Busan as the best venue for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP28, in 2023.