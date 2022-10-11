Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

Busan Landmarks Light Up Purple Ahead of Saturday’s BTS Concert

Haps Staff

The city of Busan colored the night view of downtown Busan purple in connection with the ‘BTS 2030 Busan World Expo Induction Prayer Concert’.

The city of Busan announced that it has created ‘Borahae Busan’, which illuminates the purple light symbolizing BTS at night by using landmark landscape lighting and outdoor billboards throughout the city of Busan.

This is in return for BTS to hold their concert in Busan as an ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo to host the 2030 World Expo, and welcome travelers and ARMYs (BTS fans) from all over the world to visit Busan. 

The main facilities illuminated with purple lights are landmarks throughout the city of Busan, such as Dadae Sunset Fountain, Namhang Bridge, Busan Tower, Busan Port Bridge, Hwangnyeongsan Transmission Tower, Gwangan Bridge, Cinema Center, Nurimaru APEC House, Busan City Hall, and Songdo Cable Car.

The city plans to color the night sky purple by October 17th in collaboration with the public and private sectors.

Image: City of Busan

In addition, a large-scale drone show to support the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo will be held at Gwangalli Beach at 9 pm on October 15, the day of the BTS performance, which is expected to provide various pleasures to travelers and fans.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said, “I would like to express my gratitude to BTS, the public relations ambassador for their efforts to host the 2030 World Expo Busan. I hope that all tourists visiting Busan will enjoy the beautiful night view of Busan illuminated in purple and immerse themselves in the hidden charm of Busan, a candidate site for the 2030 Busan World Expo,” he said.

Purple, the color that symbolizes BTS, is the last color in the rainbow when BTS member V saw the purple ARMY Bomb event prepared by fans in 2016.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
82 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 