Busan Landmarks Light Up Purple Ahead of Saturday’s BTS Concert

The city of Busan colored the night view of downtown Busan purple in connection with the ‘BTS 2030 Busan World Expo Induction Prayer Concert’.

The city of Busan announced that it has created ‘Borahae Busan’, which illuminates the purple light symbolizing BTS at night by using landmark landscape lighting and outdoor billboards throughout the city of Busan.

This is in return for BTS to hold their concert in Busan as an ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo to host the 2030 World Expo, and welcome travelers and ARMYs (BTS fans) from all over the world to visit Busan.

The main facilities illuminated with purple lights are landmarks throughout the city of Busan, such as Dadae Sunset Fountain, Namhang Bridge, Busan Tower, Busan Port Bridge, Hwangnyeongsan Transmission Tower, Gwangan Bridge, Cinema Center, Nurimaru APEC House, Busan City Hall, and Songdo Cable Car.

The city plans to color the night sky purple by October 17th in collaboration with the public and private sectors.

In addition, a large-scale drone show to support the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo will be held at Gwangalli Beach at 9 pm on October 15, the day of the BTS performance, which is expected to provide various pleasures to travelers and fans.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said, “I would like to express my gratitude to BTS, the public relations ambassador for their efforts to host the 2030 World Expo Busan. I hope that all tourists visiting Busan will enjoy the beautiful night view of Busan illuminated in purple and immerse themselves in the hidden charm of Busan, a candidate site for the 2030 Busan World Expo,” he said.

Purple, the color that symbolizes BTS, is the last color in the rainbow when BTS member V saw the purple ARMY Bomb event prepared by fans in 2016.