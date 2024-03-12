Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Landmarks to Turn Green Tonight for World Glaucoma Week

By BeFM News

The Busan Infrastructure Corporation plans to illuminate the Gwangan Bridge in green for 30 minutes in honor of World Glaucoma Week tonight at 8 p.m.

In commemoration of World Glaucoma Week 2024, the Korean Glaucoma Society is launching a nationwide publicity campaign to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of glaucoma among the public.

In Busan, major landmarks such as the Gwangan Bridge, Busan Metropolitan City Hall, and Busan Cinema Center will participate in displaying green lights.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

