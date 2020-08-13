Events

Busan Laochra GAA Summer Co-Ed Cornhole Tourney

On Saturday, August 15th, HQ Gwangan will be teaming up with Busan Laochra Gaelic Athletic Association to put on a Summer Co-Ed Cornhole Tourney.

But the party will be much bigger than just that, with great Ladies Night Specials, some free beer giveaways courtesy of the organization, and the sweetest dance jamz in the city all night.

Here’s the agenda:

CO-ED CORNHOLE TOURNEY STARTING @ 8:00

Never played Cornhole? Don’t worry about it, it’s easy. Just put together a co-ed team of two and throw the beanbags through the hole. Bring a friend/lover/enemy to play with, or come alone and we can find you a new friend/lover/enemy and they’ve got bar credit prizes, dependent on the number of teams:

8 Teams – 50,000 1st Place / 25,000 2nd Place

12 Teams – 75,000 1st Place / 35,000 2nd Place

16 Teams – 100,000 1st Place / 50,000 2nd Place

The tourney is free to enter, but we’re limiting it to 16 teams, so sign up on this event page early!

LADIES NIGHT DRINK SPECIALS

At the behest of the folks at Busan Laochra GAA, they will also be doing some ladies only drink deals:

Long Islands and Sexes On The Beach – 6000 Won

Girl Scout Cookies, Nuts & Nougat, and Fireball Shots – 4000 Won

1000 Won Off Blue Moon and Corona

DANCE JAMZ

