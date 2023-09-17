Busan Launches 2023 Prostitution ‘Expulsion Week’ Campaign with a Focus on Human Rights

The city of Busan City is set to launch the 2023 Prostitution ‘Expulsion Week’ campaign from September 19th to 25th, carrying the motto ‘Stop Buying, Start Respecting Human Rights!’

The campaign aims to eradicate prostitution through various citizen engagement initiatives.

The Prostitution ‘Expulsion Week’ is an annual event aligned with the ‘Act on Prevention of Prostitution and Protection of Victims.’

It runs from September 19th to 25th.

On September 18th, a campaign and counseling session will take place at Busan Station’s outdoor plaza, organized by the Women’s Human Rights Support Center and various institutions.

The event, attended by 15 organizations, will address issues related to violence against women, including prostitution.

It will feature experiential booths run by different groups and provide counseling for at-risk youth, such as runaways, connecting them with protective facilities.

To enhance citizen awareness and promote prostitution eradication, various activities are planned, including awareness advertisements, online campaigns, and creating anti-prostitution posters mandated by Article 32 of the legislation on prevention of prostitution and protection of victims.

These efforts will be disseminated through outdoor electronic display boards, urban railway platform media, the city’s website, and social media platforms.

Eunhee Kim, Director of the Busan City Gender Equality and Family Bureau, emphasized the importance of spreading social consensus on addressing prostitution issues. She expressed the hope that this campaign would create a safer society with a stronger commitment to human rights.