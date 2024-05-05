Image: City of Busan
Better Living

Busan Launches ‘2024 First-Half Marine Leisure Sports Program

By Haps Staff

From May 11th to July 7th, every Saturday and Sunday, Busan will host its ‘2024 First-Half Marine Leisure Sports Program’ across seven beaches, Suyeong River Naru Park, and the neighboring Amir Park.

The program promises a blend of exhilarating water sports and seaside activities, all against the backdrop of Busan’s coastlines and rivers.

This year’s focus is on ‘Marine Healing,’ offering a variety of leisure experiences aimed at promoting mental and physical well-being amidst the natural beauty of the sea and rivers.

Activities include Beach Earthing (barefoot) Nordic walking, Sunset Pilates, Singing Bowl Meditation, and Beach Yoga, among others.

Kayak enthusiasts can also look forward to an enchanting evening paddle along the Suyeong River, illuminated by LED lights, from Suyeong Bridge to Suyeong Intersection this weekend.

Recognizing the growing demand for healing tourism, especially among the aging population and those seeking relief from chronic illnesses, Busan has expanded its ‘Ocean Healing Program.’

This year’s program offers an even wider range of experiences, including Hula dance, Ball-sound bath, and new additions aimed at providing diverse and exotic opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Participants can reserve their spots in advance online, with early birds enjoying discounted rates.

For detailed program schedules and registration, visit the ‘Busan Ocean Healing’ website (Korean language only).

