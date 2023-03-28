Busan Launches a Campaign to Commemorate World Autism Day

The city of Busan will promote various campaigns with the Busan branch of the Korea Autism Love Association to commemorate the 16th World Autism Day and hold a commemorative ceremony on March 29th.

World Autism Day on April 2 is an anniversary designated by the United Nations to raise awareness of autism-related people and the importance of early diagnosis and response to autism, and a global campaign is underway in 170 countries around the world.

The city of Busan is promoting the ‘Blue Message Campaign’ from March 23rd to April 2nd by utilizing outdoor billboards, websites (homepages), public transportation systems, social networks (SNS), etc. to publicize the anniversary to citizens.

Also, on the 29th, at 11 am, a commemorative ceremony will be held at the International Conference Hall on the 12th floor of City Hall, attended by people with developmental disabilities, their families, and citizens.

The commemorative ceremony will include a congratulatory performance by the folk music performance team ‘Hoops’ and chamber music performance team ‘Andantino’, an exhibition of 25 works by the ‘Blue Art’ cultural art team for the developmentally disabled, and a photo zone event.

On April 1st and 2nd, from sunset to midnight, the city will also participate in the ‘Blue Light Global Campaign’, which lights up the landscape lighting of Busan’s attractions in blue all at once, an event the city has been participating in since 2018.

This year’s city landmarks include Busan City Hall, Busan Cinema Center, Nurimaru (BEXCO), Gwangan Bridge, Namhangdaegyo Bridge, Busan Citizens Park, Songsanghyeon Square, Jagalchi Market, Busan Tower, Hwangnyeongsan Transmission Tower, Busan Hangdaegyo Bridge, Geoga Bridge, Busan Bank Headquarters, and Haeundae LCT.