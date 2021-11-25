Image: City of Busan
Busan Launches a Unique Publicity Campaign to Attract the 2030 World Expo

The city of Busan is holding a promotional event to attract bids to host the 2030 World Expo with a poster parodying the globally popular ‘Squid Game’ series.

It produced a promotional poster parodying the tug of war from the squid game and attached it to city metro stations, on the trains, and on screen doors.

By the end of the year, the poster will be posted on all apartment complexes and bulletin boards of public institutions in the city.

This poster mentions Moscow, Italy, Rome, Ukraine, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which are competing cities to host the 2030 World Expo, the phrase ‘I’ll win’ (in Busan dialect) with citizens from all walks of life lined up pulling the rope of the tug of war.

