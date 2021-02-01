NewsBusan News

Busan Launches Corona 19 Active Monitor AI Care Call Service

Haps Staff

Starting yesterday, the city of Busan will cooperate with Naver to manage active monitoring of COVID-19 using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The city will introduce the ‘COVID-19 Active Monitor AI Care Call Service’ with Naver.

Different from direct phone calls made by health center staff, Naver’s automatic AI response system ‘Clova Care Call’ automatically calls those who are being actively monitored twice a day at 10 am and 3 pm.

The service will be preemptively started in six gus and guns (Seo-gu, Buk-gu, Saha-gu, Gangseo-gu, Suyeong-gu, Gijang-gun), and plans to expand the service throughout Busan in the future.

The call will check for abnormalities of the subject such as fever and respiratory symptoms and transmit the results to the health center staff.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Current Social Distancing Measures Extended Two More Weeks

Haps Staff -
Acting Busan Mayor Byeong-jin Lee announced that the current Level 2 social distancing measures will be extended from today until February 14th.
Read more
Busan News

Lee Byung-jin Takes Over as Busan’s Acting Mayor

BeFM News -
Lee Byung-jin, the former head of the Busan City Planning and Management Office, took office today as the new acting mayor of Busan. 
Read more
Busan News

Strong Winds Caused Damage Around Busan

Haps Staff -
Strong winds from Thursday night until early yesterday morning caused damage to several buildings. 
Read more
Busan News

Byeon Seong-wan Declares Run For Busan City Mayor

BeFM News -
Former Busan Acting Mayor Byun Seong-wan has officially declared a run for the Busan Mayoral by-election yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae-gu First District to Test All Employees for Coronavirus

BeFM News -
Haeundae-gu is conducting a preemptive test for the new coronavirus infection for all employees working at the district office and community centers.
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Acting Mayor Byeon Seong-wan Resigns to Run For City Mayor in April Elections

BeFM News -
Acting Busan Mayor Byun Seong-wan has stepped down as the head of the office to run for the Busan Mayoral Election.
Read more

The Latest

Pre-Order Tickets For Cats 40th Anniversary Concert in Busan Begin

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Pre-order ticket sales for the 40th-anniversary performance of the Broadway musical Cats have begun.
Read more

Busan Launches Corona 19 Active Monitor AI Care Call Service

Busan News Haps Staff -
Starting yesterday, the city of Busan will cooperate with Naver to manage active monitoring of COVID-19 using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Read more

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Local Department Stores and Hotels Aiming for Pet Owner’s Business

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Department stores and hotels in Busan are targeting pet owners as a good source of revenue for their businesses.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Haman-gun, Korea’s Popular New Healing Destination

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Haman-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do has become one of the top domestic destinations for healing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Lotte Giants Spring Camp Exhibition Schedule Released

Lotte Giants Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants will play nine spring camp games in March which is a tune-up ahead of spring training which begins March 20.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
76 %
1kmh
75 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
4 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
9 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more

Warm Winter Snacks to Eat on the Street

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Baby it's cold outside, but Busan's streets are full of delectable dishes to warm you up and drive the winter blues away.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 