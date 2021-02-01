Busan Launches Corona 19 Active Monitor AI Care Call Service

Starting yesterday, the city of Busan will cooperate with Naver to manage active monitoring of COVID-19 using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The city will introduce the ‘COVID-19 Active Monitor AI Care Call Service’ with Naver.

Different from direct phone calls made by health center staff, Naver’s automatic AI response system ‘Clova Care Call’ automatically calls those who are being actively monitored twice a day at 10 am and 3 pm.

The service will be preemptively started in six gus and guns (Seo-gu, Buk-gu, Saha-gu, Gangseo-gu, Suyeong-gu, Gijang-gun), and plans to expand the service throughout Busan in the future.

The call will check for abnormalities of the subject such as fever and respiratory symptoms and transmit the results to the health center staff.