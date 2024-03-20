Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan Launches Design Contest for YS Democratic History Memorial Hall Amidst Debate

By Haps Staff

Busan has launched a design contest for the ‘YS Democratic History Memorial Hall’ to honor former President Kim Young-sam and Busan’s democratic legacy, sparking both anticipation and controversy.

While some advocate for recognizing President Kim’s political ties, others prioritize grassroots democratic movements.

The contest offers a design fee of 707 million won, with results expected in June.

Financial support secured from the National Assembly includes conditions to uphold democratic values and differentiate the memorial from similar facilities.

The memorial, situated in Busan Joongang Park, encompasses 3,934 m2 with a total cost of 24.996 billion won, integrating elements related to President Kim.

Despite dissent over community engagement, the project is planning to proceed reflecting a pivotal moment in Busan’s historical commemoration endeavors.

