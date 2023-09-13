Busan Launches Exciting “2023 Second Half Marine Leisure Sports Tourism Program”

The city of Busan City, in collaboration with Busan Tourism Organization, is all set to launch the “2023 Second Half Marine Leisure Sports Tourism Program” from September 22nd to October 14th.

This initiative aims to offer unique and experiential marine leisure tourism content that utilizes Busan’s magnificent sea and rivers.

The program, now in its fourth year, was initially launched in 2018 and has continued to thrive. During the first half of last year, it successfully hosted events like the “Beach Art Experience” and “LED Kayaking Experience” with over 100 participants.

For the second half of 2023, the program will feature exciting activities such as “Suyeong River LED Kayaking Experience,” “Suyeong River Paddle Board (SUP) Yoga,” and “Gwangalli Beach Sensory Experience.” These events allow participants to enjoy the charm of Busan’s coastal landscapes.

The “Suyeong River LED Kayaking Experience” lets you paddle along the Suyeong River while surrounded by LED displays of the city’s night view. The “Suyeong River Paddle Board (SUP) Yoga” invites participants to balance on paddleboards while practicing yoga, adding an exciting twist to the traditional practice.

Additionally, the “Beach Sensory Experience” at Gwangalli Beach offers group yoga sessions and sensory meditation against the picturesque backdrop of the evening beach. Participants can also enjoy unique activities such as sand experiences.

Registration for these programs is available on the respective program websites, with spots allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Further details, including application methods and participation fees, can be found on the Visit Busan website.

Apart from these offerings, Busan City and Busan Tourism Organization are also hosting the “Second Half Ocean Healing Program” until October 29th, offering even more opportunities for marine relaxation and adventur.