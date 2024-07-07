Busan Launches Foreign Language Menu Support Project for Restaurants

The city of Busan has launched the ‘Busan-style Foreign Language Menu Support Project,’ aimed at helping selected restaurants translate their menus into multiple languages.

The project until the 31st, will assist 2,000 restaurants, including those in rest areas, by providing menus translated into English, Chinese, and Japanese.

To accommodate the frequent changes in restaurant menus and prices, the city will also establish a platform that allows restaurant owners to easily update and add foreign language options.

Priority will be given to hygiene-grade restaurants, model restaurants, and safe restaurants.

The final list of supported restaurants will be announced in August.