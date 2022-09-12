Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Launches Green Light Organ Donation Campaign to Brighten Life

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it would launch a ‘Green Light Organ Donation Campaign to illuminate life’ under the theme ‘The world is colored with green hope’ from through September 18th.

This campaign promotes Life Sharing Week designated by the Act on Transplantation of Organs which is an event for cultural revitalization. It has been held every year since 2020 and has been well-received by citizens, and this is in its third campaign this year.

During the campaign period, the green light symbolizing the sharing of life is lit after sunset on Busan’s landmark Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Busan Tower in Yongdusan Park, Cinema Center, Nurimaru, Busan Citizens Park, and Busan City Hall.

This year’s campaign, together with the Korea Organ Donation Service, involved 81 organizations, including local governments, public institutions, hospitals, and private companies.

Busan Mayor Park Hyung-jun said, “Sharing life through organ donation is not the end of someone, but a new beginning to illuminate someone’s life. and hope to deliver a message of hope.”

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
23.9 ° C
23.9 °
23.9 °
85 %
6.1kmh
100 %
Tue
26 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 