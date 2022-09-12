Busan Launches Green Light Organ Donation Campaign to Brighten Life

The city of Busan announced that it would launch a ‘Green Light Organ Donation Campaign to illuminate life’ under the theme ‘The world is colored with green hope’ from through September 18th.

This campaign promotes Life Sharing Week designated by the Act on Transplantation of Organs which is an event for cultural revitalization. It has been held every year since 2020 and has been well-received by citizens, and this is in its third campaign this year.

During the campaign period, the green light symbolizing the sharing of life is lit after sunset on Busan’s landmark Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Busan Tower in Yongdusan Park, Cinema Center, Nurimaru, Busan Citizens Park, and Busan City Hall.

This year’s campaign, together with the Korea Organ Donation Service, involved 81 organizations, including local governments, public institutions, hospitals, and private companies.

Busan Mayor Park Hyung-jun said, “Sharing life through organ donation is not the end of someone, but a new beginning to illuminate someone’s life. and hope to deliver a message of hope.”