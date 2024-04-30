Busan Launches Marine Bus and Metro Marine Campaign

The Busan Metropolitan Transit Citizens’ Fund has launched its annual “Busan Marine Bus & Metro Marine” campaign, running from May to September.

This initiative aims to promote public transportation usage and showcase Busan’s top tourist destinations.

This year marks the continuation of a successful project that began in 2008. The campaign offers residents and visitors a unique travel experience aboard specially designed buses and trains.

Six “Busan Marine Bus” routes have been adorned with eye-catching designs featuring the city’s communication character, “Boogi,” and the Marine Bus mascot, “The Little Prince.”

These buses travel popular routes, including city lines 126, 100, 42, and 54, along with village bus routes 2 (Haeundae-gu) and 3 (Yeonje-gu).

Additionally, two “Metro Marine” trains operate on Busan’s urban railway lines: Line 1 (Hwangnyeongsan Station – Nopo Station) and Line 2 (Jangsan Station – Sasang Station).

The themed designs showcase Busan’s iconic landmarks, including the Gwangan Bridge, Busan Port Bridge, and Huinnyeoul Culture Village.