Busan Launches Marketing Campaign for Academy Award Winning Film “Parasite”

The city of Busan has launched a marketing campaign for the movie, Parasite.

Officials from Busan city, the Busan Film Commission, and other Busan film officials recently met to discuss marketing strategies for the film Parasite, which has clinched 4 Academy Awards.

Officials are looking into opening a special showing of Bong Joon-ho’s 14 films at the Busan Cinema Center and have added a black and white version of Parasite to be screened at the center’s ‘Oscars Special’ program from the 26th.

They will also hold a social media event by creating a photo zone in Munhyeon-dong, where the 2009 movie ‘Mother’ was filmed, along with other related tourism products.

