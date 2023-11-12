Busan Launches Special Hygiene Inspection for Lodging and Bathhouse Establishments

The city of Busan will carry out a comprehensive hygiene management special inspection targeting all accommodations and bathing places in downtown Busan from November 13 to December 29.

This follows recent incidents of the discovery of bed bugs in lodging and bathing facilities in the metropolitan area, causing public concern.

The inspection will be executed in collaboration with the self-management teams of lodging industry associations and bathhouse associations, along with inspection teams from 16 districts and counties.

The first inspection prioritizes accommodations with more than 20 rooms and bathing establishments equipped with sauna facilities from November 13 to December 8.

The second inspection, from December 11 to December 29, will do an examination of all facilities.

The focus of the inspection will center on cleanliness and hygiene maintenance, covering disinfection practices, and cleanliness of guest rooms, reception areas, lobbies, bathrooms, and shower facilities in accommodations.

For bathhouses, the inspection will include changing rooms, closets, bathrooms, break rooms, and laundry rooms to assess the frequency and cleanliness of laundry operations.