Busan Launches Tourist Help Program Led by Foreign Residents

Busan has launched a new tourism assistance program that puts foreign residents and international students in direct contact with visitors arriving in the city.

Visit Busan Mate began its two-month pilot program this October with 14 participants from 10 countries. The group will provide assistance to international travelers at Busan Station through November.

Participants will use their language skills, cultural knowledge and experience living in Busan to offer information about attractions, transportation and other services.

They will also help travelers deal with practical difficulties they may encounter during their stay.

The program is designed to make tourism information more accessible while giving foreign residents a greater role in welcoming visitors to the city.

Busan will review visitor satisfaction, participation and feedback from the pilot before determining how the program could be expanded next year.

The city is also holding a public survey through October 11 on the Visit Busan website to choose a more familiar nickname for the program.