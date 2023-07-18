Busan Library Hold Special Exhibition ” Flower Night Get Angry”

The Busan Library has announced a special exhibition titled “Flower Night Get Angry,” featuring an imaginative summer garden installation.

Visitors can explore large-scale flowers and lotus leaves while enjoying space art and immersive experiences.

The exhibition, organized by writer Miyeon Yoo, aims to provide aesthetic enjoyment and a place for mental rest.

Despite a decrease in beach visitors in Busan due to continuous rain, the library hopes to offer a new cultural experience through the exhibition.

Admission is free, and the exhibition will run until August 27.

The library plans to expand its art programs for various age groups in the future.