Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan Library Hold Special Exhibition ” Flower Night Get Angry”

By Haps Staff

The Busan Library has announced a special exhibition titled “Flower Night Get Angry,” featuring an imaginative summer garden installation.

Visitors can explore large-scale flowers and lotus leaves while enjoying space art and immersive experiences.

The exhibition, organized by writer Miyeon Yoo, aims to provide aesthetic enjoyment and a place for mental rest.

Despite a decrease in beach visitors in Busan due to continuous rain, the library hopes to offer a new cultural experience through the exhibition.

Admission is free, and the exhibition will run until August 27.

The library plans to expand its art programs for various age groups in the future.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
97 %
5.2kmh
100 %
Wed
24 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 