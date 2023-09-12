Image: Busan Library
Arts & Culture

Busan Library Presents Special Exhibition: “Time Travel: Indelible Memories”

By Haps Staff

Busan Library is hosting a special exhibition, “Time Travel: Indelible Memories,” from through October 22nd in the library’s second-floor exhibition room.

This unique exhibition features the artwork of renowned artist Yeom Seok-in, centered around the universally recognized and friendly game of “Tetris.”

The exhibition offers an artistic display of “tetrominoes,” the basic building blocks of the Tetris game, arranged in creative and harmonious ways within the space.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the artworks, which depict everyday objects and animals, and discover traces of their own memories while creating new ones.

Yeom Seok-in, the artist behind this exhibition, is celebrated for his “Tetris series,” which explores the theme of memory-building. His works, including “Holding Flowers,” “Tetris Puppy,” and “Tetris Monkey,” among others, are on display, totaling 18 unique pieces.

The exhibition is open every day except Mondays and holidays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission is free.

Haps Staff
