Image: Busan Library
Busan Library to Host Ise Hideko Exhibition Next Month

Haps Staff

The Busan Library announced that it will host the “Ise Hideko Exhibition: A Special Day, A Special Path” from May 11 to 28th.

The exhibition will feature 110 pieces of artwork, including illustrations from Ise Hideko’s celebrated children’s books, as well as previously unpublished works and sketches.

Alongside the exhibit, there will be a book talk on May 15th where visitors can meet the author, and on the 16th, a picture book lecture will be held by distinguished Japanese literary figure and Ise’s husband Yanagida Kunio.

 

