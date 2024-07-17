Busan Library to Host Special Exhibition “Respirer: The Scenery Gap”

Busan Library will hold a special exhibition titled “Respirer: The Scenery Gap” on the second floor of the library through August 18.

This exhibition will feature the works of Park Han-sam, a renowned artist known for his real landscape paintings.

Park’s art utilizes traditional ink painting methods with paper, brush, and ink. His unique approach to landscape painting introduces a new aesthetic by emphasizing the flatness and simplicity of real landscapes.

The exhibition aims to convey the beauty of these minimalistic compositions, showcasing the balance of delicate brushwork and bold omission of background details, which results in exaggerated margins.

The exhibition is open to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except on Mondays and public holidays.