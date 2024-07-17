Image: Busan Library
Arts & Culture

Busan Library to Host Special Exhibition “Respirer: The Scenery Gap”

By Haps Staff

Busan Library will hold a special exhibition titled “Respirer: The Scenery Gap” on the second floor of the library through August 18.

This exhibition will feature the works of Park Han-sam, a renowned artist known for his real landscape paintings.

Park’s art utilizes traditional ink painting methods with paper, brush, and ink. His unique approach to landscape painting introduces a new aesthetic by emphasizing the flatness and simplicity of real landscapes.

The exhibition aims to convey the beauty of these minimalistic compositions, showcasing the balance of delicate brushwork and bold omission of background details, which results in exaggerated margins.

The exhibition is open to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except on Mondays and public holidays.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Beijing to Fully Open Ming Tombs to Tourists to Further Showcase Ming Dynasty Culture at The Ming Culture Forum 2024

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Busan Studio Complex to Take Place on July 18

What’s On in Busan: July 15 – July 21

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arte Museum Busan Launches with Pre-Sale Event Until July 18th

Busan Museum Extends Popular Special Exhibition on Korean Art Collectors

The Latest

‘Eulsukdo Toddler’s Forest Experience Center’ to be Created for Children

2024 Korea International Ocean Film Festival Taking Place This Weekend

Namhae County Opens Namsan Park Ainara Water Playground for Summer

Final Performance of “Tonight Tongyeong! Joyful Rock” To Be Held On July 21

International Destinations: Phu Quoc Named World’s Second Best Island in the World

Enjoy a Seafood Buffet Until Your Heart’s Content at On The Plate

Busan
broken clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 