Busan Likely to Put Temporary Ban on 80 Local Clubs

The city of Busan is considering a ban on some 80 entertainment establishments in the city including clubs with the order to be announced as early as today.

The move is likely to come after a cluster outbreak in Itaewon over the weekend in which 54 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, including one case from a person in Busan.

Another person who had been at the clubs had also stayed in a hotel in Haeundae on the 7th and 8th, which has also been shut down for disinfecting.

The decision to close the clubs, colatheques, and some taverns were said to close, though the names of the entertainment establishments were not released.

A decision is expected to be made after the city meets in consultation with a disease expert this afternoon at a COVID-19 briefing.

Seoul has banned the opening of clubs indefinitely, while Incheon, Gyeonggi province and Chungnam will close for two weeks.

Seven clubs in Busan were over the holiday weekend for not being in compliance with safety guidelines, including not wearing masks and not keeping proper distances between customers.

 

 

