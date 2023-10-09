Busan Looking to Africa for Expo Votes as D-50 Passes

Image: City of Busan
With less than 50 days remaining until the crucial decision on the venue for the 2030 World Expo, Africa, a significant source of votes, is displaying positive sentiment towards Busan.

Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, during his official visit to Kenya, garnered support from Kenyan President William Ruto, who publicly backed Busan’s bid.

Chairman Kim actively promoted Busan’s candidacy during the ‘2023 International Conference on Promoting Korea-Africa Cooperation,’ where many African countries expressed their support or favor for Busan.

Initially leaning towards supporting Saudi Arabia, Africa’s stance is evolving in favor of Busan. Africa, along with Europe, holds considerable influence in the voting process to select the Expo host site among the Organization for International Exhibitions (BIE) member countries.

With 49 African countries among the 181 BIE members, their support is pivotal. Busan sees Pacific island nations and African voters as crucial in securing the bid.

Recent remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who expressed willingness to consider support for Busan, are also influencing African voters. While concerns existed about China favoring Saudi Arabia due to its influence in Africa, President Xi’s response has somewhat allayed those fears.

The decision for the 2030 Expo venue will be made through a member country vote in Paris, home to the BIE secretariat, on the 28th of the following month.

