Busan Looking to Attract More Chinese Tourists

Efforts to attract Chinese tourists to Busan are in full swing.

The city and the Busan Tourism Organization will carry out comprehensive marketing campaigns, aiming to increase the number of Chinese visitors.

Currently, Chinese tourists visiting Busan are at only 20% of pre-COVID-19 levels.

To boost tourism, four Chinese broadcasting companies have visited Busan to produce special programs about the city’s attractions, which will be aired in July.

Promotional events, such as live commerce with China’s largest online travel agency, C-trip, and special sales outlets in Busan are being planned to attract more visitors.