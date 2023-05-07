Busan Looking to Develop Gwangmu Waterfront Park

The city of Busan has announced a project plan called the ‘Gwangmu Waterfront Park’ to acquire land owned by the Ministry of National Defense in the city center and expand the Busan International Finance Center (BIFC) in Munhyun Innovation City to attract related companies.

In addition, the city will develop pedestrian paths and waterfront spaces in the nearby Dongcheon area and utilize it as a long-term infrastructure for cruise operations.

Mayor Park and People Power Party Representative Lee Hyeon-seong, who is a member of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, jointly held a press conference last week to announce the project plan.