Busan Looking to Secure Last Minute World Expo Votes as Decision Day Nears

With the decision on the venue for the 2030 World Expo drawing closer, sentiments among member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) are fluctuating, sparking a last-minute bidding race among private, public, and government sectors.

Insiders have indicated growing support for Busan in Europe and Africa, with odds evenly split between Busan and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Expo Hosting Committee revealed that European backing for Busan has solidified, as evidenced by the recent visit of Malta’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to Korea.

While an initial report from Malta seemed to favor Saudi Arabia, it was clarified as unofficial, underlining the significance of the Maltese minister’s visit.

African votes, initially seen as weak, are now leaning towards Busan. In contrast, Central and South America are considered closely contested, with the Middle East showing a preference for Saudi Arabia.

As the final vote approaches, the committee continues its efforts to secure crucial support, spurred by Prime Minister Han Deok-soo’s proactive directives to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recognizing the impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict on the Expo votes, the committee remains cautious about the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, acknowledging the potential complexities it poses for Saudi Arabia’s bid.