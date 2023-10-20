Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Looking to Secure Last Minute World Expo Votes as Decision Day Nears

By Haps Staff

With the decision on the venue for the 2030 World Expo drawing closer, sentiments among member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) are fluctuating, sparking a last-minute bidding race among private, public, and government sectors.

Insiders have indicated growing support for Busan in Europe and Africa, with odds evenly split between Busan and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Expo Hosting Committee revealed that European backing for Busan has solidified, as evidenced by the recent visit of Malta’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to Korea.

While an initial report from Malta seemed to favor Saudi Arabia, it was clarified as unofficial, underlining the significance of the Maltese minister’s visit.

African votes, initially seen as weak, are now leaning towards Busan. In contrast, Central and South America are considered closely contested, with the Middle East showing a preference for Saudi Arabia.

As the final vote approaches, the committee continues its efforts to secure crucial support, spurred by Prime Minister Han Deok-soo’s proactive directives to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recognizing the impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict on the Expo votes, the committee remains cautious about the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, acknowledging the potential complexities it poses for Saudi Arabia’s bid.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Upcoming Fireworks Festival

Busan Wins “Summer Vacation Satisfaction” Ranking for the First Time

Suyeong-gu Wins Presidential Prize of the ‘2023 Republic of Korea City Award’

Two Jailed For Attempting to Smuggle Narcotics From Thailand

Gas Prices Decrease for the First Time in 14 Weeks

Two of Busan’s New Landmarks Officially Named

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Chrysanthemum Exhibition at UN Peace Park

Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Upcoming Fireworks Festival

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2023 Busan One Asia Festival Returns This Weekend

Enjoy Up to 47% Savings with the Latest KFC Chicken Combo Deal

Korea Destinations: Iksan Ten Million Chrysanthemum Festival

Busan
few clouds
17.2 ° C
17.2 °
17.2 °
49 %
7.3kmh
24 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 