Image: Busanjin-gu
Busan News

Busan Looks to Add More Car-Free Streets

By BeFM News

The city of Busan plans to create “car-free streets” in bustling areas like Busanjin-Gu and Dong-Gu to improve pedestrian environments and stimulate the local economy.

The city will investigate including traffic volumes and pedestrian conditions to determine the feasibility of vehicle restrictions.

The final decision on the car-free streets will be made after considering the results of this investigation and gathering feedback from residents, with the aim to select the target areas within this year.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Busan Concert Hall to Complete Construction Next Month

Fireworks Show at 2024 Busan Sea Festival Rescheduled Due to Strong Winds

39th National Flower Rose of Sharon Exhibition to be Held This Weekend

Add K-Pass to Your Dongbaek Pass and Get a Bigger Refund

Tropical Nights Arrive Earlier Than Usual

Wellington College Signs Agreement for New International Campus in Busan

The Latest

‘Masan Chrysanthemum Festival’ Will be Renamed the ‘Masan Gagopa Festival’

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Summer Festival of Desserts

Rise in Car Thefts in Ulsan Prompts Police Warning

2024 BGCF Korean Class Registration Underway

KORAIL Increases the Number of KTX and ITX-Saemaeul Trains Traveling Between Busan and Seoul

What’s On in Busan: July 29 – August 4

Busan
clear sky
29.6 ° C
29.6 °
29.6 °
71 %
6kmh
1 %
Mon
30 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 