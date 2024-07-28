Busan Looks to Add More Car-Free Streets

The city of Busan plans to create “car-free streets” in bustling areas like Busanjin-Gu and Dong-Gu to improve pedestrian environments and stimulate the local economy.

The city will investigate including traffic volumes and pedestrian conditions to determine the feasibility of vehicle restrictions.

The final decision on the car-free streets will be made after considering the results of this investigation and gathering feedback from residents, with the aim to select the target areas within this year.