Busan Looks to Address Taxi Industry Issues

The city established a Taxi Development Roundtable which officially kicked off its activities to find ways to resolve the taxi industry crisis.

Officials from Busan City, Busan City Council, the taxi unions, and civic groups attended the first roundtable on the 18th and looked into ways to respond to the government’s measures announced on the 5th to alleviate the late-night taxi crisis.

They also discussed a taxi fare increase, fare autonomy, late-night surcharge, a nighttime leasing system, and various other measures.