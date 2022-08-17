NewsBusan News

Busan Looks to Attract More Foreign Medical Tourists

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it has selected 41 leading medical institutions and hosting companies to attract foreign patients to revitalize medical tourism.

Designated leading institutions will receive support for production costs such as promotional materials and videos to attract foreign patients, and will receive additional points from various medical tourism projects promoted by the Busan Metropolitan Government.

It has selected thirty-six medical institutions, including Pusan National University Hospital, Dong-A University Hospital, and Kosin University Hospital.

 

