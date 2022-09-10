Busan Looks to Build the Largest Pet Theme Park in Korea

The city of Busan announced that it would promote the ‘Companion Theme Park Creation Project’, the 8th popularly elected project, using the public and public lands in Guchili, Cheolma-myeon, Gijang-gun.

As of October 2021, there are 184,000 companion animal households in Busan, whereas there are almost no companion animal theme parks nationwide with only six companion animal theme parks.

The necessity of creating a companion animal park has been urgent, but it has been difficult for many years to find a suitable place.

The total area of ​​the companion animal theme park to be created this time is 595,000 square meters (524,000 square meters for public land and 71,000 square meters for private land), which is 1.25 times that of Busan Citizen’s Park, the largest in Korea. Most of the land and public land is planned to be used, and the project cost is expected to be about 35 billion won.

Major facilities include an outdoor training ground with companion animals, an animal playground, an animal camping ground, an animal trail, and an animal culture center, and various convenience, education, training, and cultural facilities related to companion animals will be built.

In particular, it is planned to build facilities suggested by residents through active communication with local residents, such as local product markets and village yards, for coexistence with local residents who have been included in the development restriction zone and water supply protection zone.

In addition to creating convenient and cultural facilities, the city of Busan will focus on fostering the companion animal service industry.

The city plans to establish a veterinary hospital in cooperation with Dongmyung University and Shilla University, and intensively foster the companion animal-related industry by separately promoting the development of high-value-added pet food and high-functional feed, and the advancement of human resource training for companion animals.

This is expected to greatly contribute to increasing the income of local residents by discovering and attracting companion animal-related industries in development-restricted areas.

“There are many hurdles to overcome in the future, such as changes to the management plan for restricted development zones in order to promote the project. We will do our best to become an opportunity for the local community to develop together,” Park Heong-joon, Mayor of Busan said.

The city of Busan will organize a TF team from related departments to quickly create a companion animal theme park and systematically carry out related administrative procedures, such as determining the urban management plan, changing the GB management plan, and establishing a park development plan from 2023.