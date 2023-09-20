Busan Looks to Change its Architectural Landscape

The city of Busan has announced various measures aimed at fostering a cityscape with creative design rather than monotonous, cookie-cutter apartments.

Mayor Park Heong-jun held a press conference yesterday to announce plans for architectural and design innovation by 2030.

Busan plans to set creative design criteria, ease building regulations for compliant designs, and invite renowned architects for special zones, offering up to 120% floor area ratio for innovative designs.

During public contribution negotiations, the city plans to elevate the design quality of public projects by promoting specialized design consulting and international design competitions.