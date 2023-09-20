Busan News

Busan Looks to Change its Architectural Landscape

By BeFM News

The city of Busan has announced various measures aimed at fostering a cityscape with creative design rather than monotonous, cookie-cutter apartments.

Mayor Park Heong-jun held a press conference yesterday to announce plans for architectural and design innovation by 2030.

Busan plans to set creative design criteria, ease building regulations for compliant designs, and invite renowned architects for special zones, offering up to 120% floor area ratio for innovative designs.

During public contribution negotiations, the city plans to elevate the design quality of public projects by promoting specialized design consulting and international design competitions.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Busan to Offer Free Flu Vaccinations From Today For Children and the Elderly

Power Outage Affects 20,000 Households in Nam-gu

Busan Launches 2023 Prostitution ‘Expulsion Week’ Campaign with a Focus on Human Rights

Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam Experienced Fourth Highest Summer Temperatures on Record

Mexican Independence Day Busan Event Held

Possible Subway Strike Looms Next Week

The Latest

Three Concerts to Check Out This Weekend

Gyeongnam Province Celebrates Governor’s Official Residence Anniversary with ‘Fall In Classic’ Concert

Dive into Fun at the 2023 Haeundae Marine Leisure Festival on Songjeong Beach

Hong Kyung and Ko Minsi to Host the Grand Finale of BIFF 2023

Gimhae’s Heowanghusinhaenggil and Cultural Heritage Night Tour to be Held Simultaneously This Year

KFC Celebrates ‘Happy Fried Chicken Day’ with Tongari Boneless Chicken

Busan
overcast clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
94 %
9.3kmh
100 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 