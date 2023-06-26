Dine & Drink

Busan Looks to Ensure Safety of Seafood as Consumption Declines

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan, along with its 16 districts and counties, is taking comprehensive measures to ensure safety management and promote the consumption of seafood.

This is in accordance with the announcement that Tokyo Electric Power, which operates the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, is currently test-operating the contaminated water discharge tunnel facility.

A meeting was held at the Jagalchi Gallery in Jagalchi Market, led by Mayor Ahn Byung-yoon, to discuss support for fishery product safety management and consumption promotion.

The city aims to provide scientific information, minimize economic damage, and relieve public concerns through active communication and the establishment of a dedicated team for seawater and marine product safety management.

Various initiatives, including discount promotions, online exhibitions, and collaborations with local festivals, are planned to boost seafood consumption.

Deputy Mayor Ahn emphasized the importance of safety management and called for government support in resolving the decline in seafood consumption.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
94 %
7.7kmh
100 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 