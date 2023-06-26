Busan Looks to Ensure Safety of Seafood as Consumption Declines

The city of Busan, along with its 16 districts and counties, is taking comprehensive measures to ensure safety management and promote the consumption of seafood.

This is in accordance with the announcement that Tokyo Electric Power, which operates the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, is currently test-operating the contaminated water discharge tunnel facility.

A meeting was held at the Jagalchi Gallery in Jagalchi Market, led by Mayor Ahn Byung-yoon, to discuss support for fishery product safety management and consumption promotion.

The city aims to provide scientific information, minimize economic damage, and relieve public concerns through active communication and the establishment of a dedicated team for seawater and marine product safety management.

Various initiatives, including discount promotions, online exhibitions, and collaborations with local festivals, are planned to boost seafood consumption.

Deputy Mayor Ahn emphasized the importance of safety management and called for government support in resolving the decline in seafood consumption.