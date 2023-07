The city of Busan is pursuing the establishment of the first K-Pop high school of the Yeonghonam region.

The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education has announced plans to open the school in March of 2028.

The goal is to provide high-quality education in various aspects of K-Pop, including vocals, dance, songwriting, and composition, by inviting experts from the industry.

The location for the school will be selected from optimal sites of closed schools.