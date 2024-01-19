Lifestyle

Busan Looks to Expand Car-Free Streets Around the City

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is actively pursuing to expand the amount of car-free streets as part of the ’15-minute city’ initiative.

The plan to add more car-free streets encompasses seven locations, with Busanjin-gu hosting three key areas, including the central Seomyeon Lotte Department Store Busan Main Branch, Seomyeon 1st Street, and Seomyeon Tool Alley area.

Dongnae-gu and Dong-gu each feature two locations, such as the Dongrae Station area and Heosimcheong at Oncheonjang Station, and Chinatown and Choryeongcheong..

The city plans to designate three of these areas as car-free streets, following a thorough feasibility study, beginning construction in September.

The selection process involves evaluating the pedestrian environment, analyzing issues, gathering resident input through explanations and surveys, and examining traffic and pedestrian volume.

Car-free streets will not only restrict vehicle traffic but also provide space for performances, cultural events, and activities like busking.

Currently, Busan has four car-free streets, including in front of Pusan ​​National University in Geumjeong-gu, around Gwangbok-dong in Jung-gu, around Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong-gu, and around Judie’s Taehwa in Seomyeon.

The newly added car-free streets are expected to be operational starting in 2025.

Reactions from residents vary, with some expressing concerns about potential disruptions to regular road usage, while others welcome the prospect of revitalizing commercial districts and increasing foot traffic. The city emphasizes that decisions on car-free streets will be made by considering resident opinions in conjunction with the service results, with each district managing potential cultural and artistic performances on these streets independently.

