Busan Looks to Expand Economic Ties and Cultural Bonds with Beijing and Shanghai

From December 4th to 7th, Lee Seong-kwon, Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs of Busan City, is undertaking a visit to Beijing and Shanghai, China, to enhance economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

This initiative coincides with the 10th anniversary of the friendly city agreement between Busan and Beijing and the 30th anniversary of the sisterhood agreement between Busan and Shanghai.

The agenda includes high-level meetings, investment attraction briefings in Beijing, support for Busan enterprises attending the 2023 Shanghai Shipbuilding Exhibition, a Korean-Chinese entrepreneur dinner party, and a commemorative concert.

These activities aim to strengthen economic ties, attract Chinese capital to Busan, and promote mutual cultural exchange.

On December 5th, a briefing session will be held in Beijing, focusing on Busan’s investment opportunities and economic cooperation.

On December 6th, Deputy Mayor Lee Seong-kwon will travel to Shanghai, where he will conduct interviews, attend the Shanghai Shipbuilding Exhibition, and participate in cultural events.

The visit is part of Busan’s ongoing efforts to foster economic collaboration with Chinese cities and celebrate the enduring sisterhood and friendly city agreements between Busan, Beijing, and Shanghai.