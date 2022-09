The work of excavating and recording the history of the coffee industry and coffee culture in Busan has begun.

Busan Technopark announced that it signed a business agreement with Momos Coffee and Busan Hakdang to further develop Busan’s coffee industry, and started a research project to expand the history of Busan coffee.

The project will focus on establishing the historicity of coffee in Busan from the opening of Busan Port to the present.