Busan Looks To Revitalize Tourism

The city of Busan has set out to revitalize tourism ahead of the easing of COVID-19 prevention regulations and the resumption of economic activities.

For the Busan Tourism Prepayment Project, in which travel agencies buy tourism products in advance to sell to tourists at good prices, the city will increase its support amount from 490 million won to 800 million won.

It will also increase the budget for incentives to travel agencies that attract tourists to Busan from 45 million won to 400 million won and resume support for chartered flights at Gimhae International Airport.

 

