Busan Looks to Tackle its High Suicide Rate

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it will strengthen the social safety net to decrease the city’s suicide rate from 921 deaths in 2020 to less than half by the year 2030.

It will operate a mobile counseling bus service, foster suicide prevention personnel, and continue to run its covid-19 depression recovery integrated psychological support group

Major projects are the promotion of a pilot project for treatment linkage between neighborhood clinics and psychiatric institutions selected by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, operating a mobile counseling bus, expanding suicide prevention lifeguard training, expanding life-respecting pharmacies, and integrated psychological support group for overcoming corona depression by using the hotline number 1577-0199.

