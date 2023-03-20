Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan Loses its Chance to Open Centre Pompidou

Haps Staff

Hanwha Group has entered into a preliminary agreement with France’s modern art museum Centre Pompidou to establish a new branch in Seoul.

According to Hanwha’s statement yesterday, the partnership will grant licensing rights to the company to use the French museum’s properties for a period of four years from the branch’s opening.

It has been tentatively named Pompidou Center Hanwha Seoul to be built within the company’s skyscraper 63 Square in western Seoul by the first half of 2025.

The city of Busan had announced last January that it had reached an agreement in principle to establish an annex of the Centre Pompidou to bring to it the North Port.

It had hoped to have the North Port Opera House, a world-class art museum, and the 2030 World Expo, with the hope of the city being reborn as a true center of culture and art.

After starting exchanges between the working-level staff in the second half of 2021, the city of Busan had a formal discussion through a videoconference between the Director of Centre Pompidou Laurent Le Bon and Mayor Park Hyung-jun on November 26, 2021.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
50 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 