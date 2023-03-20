Busan Loses its Chance to Open Centre Pompidou

Hanwha Group has entered into a preliminary agreement with France’s modern art museum Centre Pompidou to establish a new branch in Seoul.

According to Hanwha’s statement yesterday, the partnership will grant licensing rights to the company to use the French museum’s properties for a period of four years from the branch’s opening.

It has been tentatively named Pompidou Center Hanwha Seoul to be built within the company’s skyscraper 63 Square in western Seoul by the first half of 2025.

The city of Busan had announced last January that it had reached an agreement in principle to establish an annex of the Centre Pompidou to bring to it the North Port.

It had hoped to have the North Port Opera House, a world-class art museum, and the 2030 World Expo, with the hope of the city being reborn as a true center of culture and art.

After starting exchanges between the working-level staff in the second half of 2021, the city of Busan had a formal discussion through a videoconference between the Director of Centre Pompidou Laurent Le Bon and Mayor Park Hyung-jun on November 26, 2021.