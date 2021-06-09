Image: Korean Basketball League
Busan Losing its Pro Basketball Team as KT Sonic Boom Moves to Suwon

For 17 years, the KT Sonic Boom has played in the Korean Basketball League in Busan.

All that came to an end yesterday as KT has notified the city that it will be moving its location to Suwon.

The team’s fans have said that it feels like a huge scar has been left on the city’s pride as KT ignored the city, its citizens, and its fans.

Mayor Park Heong-jun also criticized the move, saying that “corporate arrogance” is the main reason for the move and added that KT has “neglected Busan citizens’ and that they won’t forget anytime soon.

Busan citizen’s possibility of planning a boycott on KT’s services has also been mentioned by local media as a result of the sudden move.

