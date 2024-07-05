Image: Lotte Shopping
Busan News

Busan Lotte Tower Begins Full-Scale Construction Amid Design Changes and Delays

By Haps Staff

Busan Lotte Tower has begun full-scale ground construction, facing delays and design changes that have pushed the completion date from 2026 to 2028.

The project, located on the site of the old Busan City Hall in Jung-gu, received its building permit in 2000 but only started construction in August of last year.

Recently, groundwork commenced with the installation of tower cranes and scaffolding.

Despite ongoing design adjustments, construction on the lower floors continues.

Delays were attributed to necessary design changes due to increased wind pressure, which required additional testing.

The revised design includes retail facilities on the lower floors, office spaces on floors 10 to 30, hotel facilities on floors 40 to 48, hotel guest rooms on floors 50 to 59, and observation decks on floors 60 to 67.

The tower is anticipated to significantly enhance Busan’s skyline upon its completion in 2028.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Ranks 6th in Asia for Two Consecutive Years in Global Liveability Index

Busan Beaches Bolster Safety Measures Ahead of Rainy Summer Season

Self-Driving Shuttle Buses to Launch in Osiria Tourist Complex Next Year

All Busan Beaches Begin Summer Operations Today, Here’s What to Expect

‘Youth Dongbaek Pass’ For Teenagers to Begin in July

Donghae Line to Increase Fares on July 6th

The Latest

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For July

Introduction to Dogecoin: The Surprising Cryptocurrency Phenomenon

Investing Amid Low-Interest Rates: Diversification Tactics

Investing in Knowledge: Best Online Investment Courses

KBO Aims for Record 6 Million Spectators in First Half of 2024 Season

부산시, 간선급행버스체계(BRT) 정류소에 정원형 도시숲 조성 시범사업 시행

Busan
clear sky
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
88 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 