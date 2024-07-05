Busan Lotte Tower Begins Full-Scale Construction Amid Design Changes and Delays

Busan Lotte Tower has begun full-scale ground construction, facing delays and design changes that have pushed the completion date from 2026 to 2028.

The project, located on the site of the old Busan City Hall in Jung-gu, received its building permit in 2000 but only started construction in August of last year.

Recently, groundwork commenced with the installation of tower cranes and scaffolding.

Despite ongoing design adjustments, construction on the lower floors continues.

Delays were attributed to necessary design changes due to increased wind pressure, which required additional testing.

The revised design includes retail facilities on the lower floors, office spaces on floors 10 to 30, hotel facilities on floors 40 to 48, hotel guest rooms on floors 50 to 59, and observation decks on floors 60 to 67.

The tower is anticipated to significantly enhance Busan’s skyline upon its completion in 2028.