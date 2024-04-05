Image: Lotte Shopping
Busan News

Busan Lotte Tower Construction Delays Persist

By Haps Staff

Construction delays persist for the Busan Lotte Tower, which commenced groundbreaking in August last year after 23 years of planning.

Lotte Shopping revealed plans to apply for a design change to Busan City in June, aiming for completion by 2026.

The tower’s exterior design shifted from an angular wave shape to a whirlwind curve encircling the structure.

Originally intended with a rooftop observatory and shopping mall complex, the plan now includes adding commercial and office facilities on the middle floors.

Delays stem from pending design alterations, stalling ground construction, with only underground access road expansion completed.

The city of Busan’s recent inspection prompted requests for detailed explanations, to be reviewed for temporary use approvals scheduled for September.

Despite challenges, Lotte Shopping reassures adherence to the 2026 completion target, emphasizing enhancements to accommodate experiential content and additional facilities.

