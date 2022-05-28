Busan Lotte tower Passes Landscape Review

Busan Lotte Tower, a 300-meter-high structure being built as a landmark, has passed a landscape review with conditions.

The Busan Metropolitan Government set the conditions for the landmark to receive another landscape consultation during the frame construction process and design consultation for the structure connecting the tower to the department store.

As such, Lotte plans to build an observatory and art gallery on the top ten floors and a sky lounge, extreme sports facilities and a skywalk on two middle floors by 2026.