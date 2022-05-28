Image: Lotte Shopping
NewsBusan News

Busan Lotte tower Passes Landscape Review

BeFM News

Busan Lotte Tower, a 300-meter-high structure being built as a landmark, has passed a landscape review with conditions.

The Busan Metropolitan Government set the conditions for the landmark to receive another landscape consultation during the frame construction process and design consultation for the structure connecting the tower to the department store.

As such, Lotte plans to build an observatory and art gallery on the top ten floors and a sky lounge, extreme sports facilities and a skywalk on two middle floors by 2026.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan Foreign School Music Department Performing Free Concert at Daecheon Park This Wednesday

853,718 People Visited the Haeundae Sand Festival This Year

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Discounted Temple Stay at One of 13 Locations Around South Korea

Busan Water Authority Meets With Navajo Nation to Help Modernize Their Water Project

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

13th Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing/SUP Championship Taking Place This Weekend in Songjeong

Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
67 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 