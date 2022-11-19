Busan Lotte World Adventure Begins its Winter Season Program

Busan Lotte World Adventure, which welcomes its first winter in Busan this year, has opened the holiday season with a new theme of ‘Miracle Winter’ from the 19th.

It is focused on promoting a Christmas atmosphere with a message of hope and comfort.

A large 5m tall Christmas tree has been set up and carols that will melt your frozen heart flow throughout the theme park of Dongbusan Tourist Complex in Gijang-gun,.

A ‘Talking Tree’ decorated with mysterious lighting is expected to be a popular photo spot. Animatronic technology plus various objects and lighting decorations make the ‘Talking Tree’ appear alive, and will be introduced to the public from the 10th of next month in line with the Christmas season.

Around the ‘Talking Tree’, carol fairy White Bear and others will perform together with carol meddles. A flash mob performance is also expected on December 10th at 4:30 p.m.

The highlight of this ‘Miracle Winter’ is the ‘Lotus Magic Forest’ parade, which unfolds while scattering white snow around the parade route.

For winter, the flower decorations on the parade vehicles have been renewed with snowflakes. The performances will be held with a new look, such as the actors’ makeup and costumes being brighter with white tones.

Busan Lotte World is holding a parade participation promotion for children under the age of 13 who purchase ‘Christmas cloaks’ at the Lotty’s Emporium starting on the 10th of the month following the new parade.

Every day, the first 15 participants will join the Christmas Elves and Parade procession at 2 p.m. (except Tuesdays) to leave unforgettable memories.