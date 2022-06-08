Busan Lotte World Opens Korea’s First “Rollercoaster Restaurant”

Image: Lotte World
Only one of ten in the world and the first in Korea, Busan Lotte World has opened a “rollercoaster restaurant” where food is served while rotating around dizzying rails.

The “Food Drop Restaurant” is located in the Royal Garden Zone in the heart of the park with a total floor area of 227 pyeong with 173 seats in the three-story building.

Image: Lotte World

Lara Coast, a Korean family franchise restaurant, is taking charge of the restaurant’s management, which offers a western menu with steaks, burgers, pasta, and chicken among others.

Food can be ordered through after receiving a card upon entrance and using the tablet installed at the table.

After receiving your order and preparing your food, it is then placed on a trolley inside the kitchen attached to the rails which is secured with a belt like a rollercoaster safety bar which minimizes shaking and delivers it quickly to your table along the rails.

