The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival runs through May 16th at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu.

Also, 50,000 lights adorn Samgwangsa Temple making it a majestic sight to be seen.

Event Information

Period: Through May 16, 2021

Venue: Song Sang hyeon Square

Website (Korean only): www.bba48.or.kr